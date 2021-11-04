Garde Capital Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,695 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,126,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

