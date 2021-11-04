Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $43.63. 865,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,020,572. The stock has a market cap of $244.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

