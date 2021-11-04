Garde Capital Inc. Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after acquiring an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after buying an additional 235,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 669,414 shares of company stock valued at $95,509,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $145.01. The company had a trading volume of 170,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,157. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.26.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

