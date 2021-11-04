Garde Capital Inc. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $12.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $676.00. 125,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $615.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $690.97. The stock has a market cap of $299.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,038 shares of company stock worth $77,383,849 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

