Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Gartner updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.540-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $5.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $330.71. The company had a trading volume of 526,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.65. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $143.72 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $1,225,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,350 shares of company stock worth $5,328,131. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.71.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

