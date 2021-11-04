Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Gartner updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.540-$ EPS.
Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $5.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $330.71. The company had a trading volume of 526,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.65. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $143.72 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.
In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $1,225,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,350 shares of company stock worth $5,328,131. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.
