Gattaca (LON:GATC) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gattaca (LON:GATC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock.

GATC opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 211.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 205.49. Gattaca has a 1-year low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The company has a market cap of £58.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.82%.

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

