GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Announces Earnings Results

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of GCP stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.29. 5,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,618. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on GCP. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

