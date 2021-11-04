Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 110 ($1.44).

GEMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Gem Diamonds stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £77.27 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.93. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.40 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

