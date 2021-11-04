Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $500.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $470.11.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $453.40 on Wednesday. Generac has a 1 year low of $202.56 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $443.70 and its 200-day moving average is $398.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $986,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $563,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 698.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 4.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

