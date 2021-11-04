General Electric Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of General Electric in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

GE opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $60.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day moving average is $104.92. The stock has a market cap of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

