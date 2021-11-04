Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Genesco worth $15,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after buying an additional 120,284 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 627.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after buying an additional 559,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after buying an additional 52,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $67.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.16.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

