Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GENI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

NYSE GENI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. 43,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.10. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 487,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 79,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,571,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

