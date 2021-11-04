Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Position Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Gentex worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $278,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

