Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,972 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of 1st Source worth $14,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRCE. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in 1st Source by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 357,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 71,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 190,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in 1st Source by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.13.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

