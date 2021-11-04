Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $15,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $50,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $504,674.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

CNA Financial stock opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

