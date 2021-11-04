Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,959 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of MediaAlpha worth $14,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,621. 10.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.14.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. Research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

