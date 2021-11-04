Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $15,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after buying an additional 95,180 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 214,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

RMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of RMR opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

