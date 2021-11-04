Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,926 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $14,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

JBSS stock opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $996.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.16. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.21 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 27.21%.

In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $150,529.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,538.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.