GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $1,650,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GeoPark by 57.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,521,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,337,000 after buying an additional 923,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $886.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.91. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GeoPark will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.