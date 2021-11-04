GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at National Bankshares

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GFL. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

