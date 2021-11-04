GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$50.00 to C$55.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 79,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 924,888 shares.The stock last traded at $42.24 and had previously closed at $41.63.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GFL. CIBC increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 9.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,666,000 after purchasing an additional 537,805 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,301,000 after buying an additional 172,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

