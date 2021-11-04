GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) & Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Head-To-Head Contrast

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.6% of GH Research shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GH Research and Zealand Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GH Research N/A N/A N/A Zealand Pharma A/S -455.50% -79.03% -58.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GH Research and Zealand Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GH Research N/A N/A -$450,000.00 N/A N/A Zealand Pharma A/S $54.13 million 25.86 -$129.72 million ($3.38) -9.50

GH Research has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GH Research and Zealand Pharma A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GH Research 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

GH Research currently has a consensus price target of $28.56, suggesting a potential upside of 14.57%. Zealand Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Zealand Pharma A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zealand Pharma A/S is more favorable than GH Research.

Summary

GH Research beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable 5-MeO-DMT product candidate that is being investigated in the Phase 2 part of an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD. The company also develops GH002, an injectable 5-MeO-DMT product candidate that is in preclinical development trials with a focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

