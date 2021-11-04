Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Rating Reiterated by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.36.

Shares of GEI opened at C$23.11 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.60 and a 12-month high of C$26.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The stock has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 29.97.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

