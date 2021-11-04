Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.75

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$51.75 and last traded at C$50.61, with a volume of 495934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.53.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.90. The stock has a market cap of C$10.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.0300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

