Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLNCY. AlphaValue upgraded Glencore from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $9.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Glencore has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is 96.67%.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.