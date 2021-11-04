Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.62 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,873,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.17.

SAP stock opened at $149.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.86. SAP SE has a one year low of $110.89 and a one year high of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $183.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.