Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 203 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in YETI by 186.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 109.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.26.

YETI opened at $104.37 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,226 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.