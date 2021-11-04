Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 3,182 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,297,000 after acquiring an additional 202,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,051,000 after acquiring an additional 111,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,682,000 after acquiring an additional 675,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,317 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Invesco stock opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

