Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 237 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 394,017 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after purchasing an additional 144,686 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,236,000 after purchasing an additional 139,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,214,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $227.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $124.89 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

