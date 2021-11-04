Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 966 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after acquiring an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Etsy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,682,902,000 after acquiring an additional 109,840 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Etsy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,009,000 after acquiring an additional 31,705 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $239.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.49 and a 12-month high of $255.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.62 and its 200-day moving average is $197.96.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.76.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

