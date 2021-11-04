Global Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the energy company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Global Partners has raised its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Partners has a payout ratio of 236.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Partners to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 158.3%.

Shares of GLP opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.12 million, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 0.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

