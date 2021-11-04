Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:SRET opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

