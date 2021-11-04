GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

NASDAQ:GLYC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.94. 6,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,703. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLYC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

