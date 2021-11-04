GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. GMS posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in GMS by 142.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in GMS by 1,411.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.30. 253,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,842. GMS has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

