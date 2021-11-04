GNY (GNY) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last seven days, GNY has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges. GNY has a total market capitalization of $60.92 million and approximately $178,478.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.07 or 0.00237674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00096084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

