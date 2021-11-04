GoDaddy Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for GoDaddy in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

GDDY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

NYSE GDDY opened at $67.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.30. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,768 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 535.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

