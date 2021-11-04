Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$4.85 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$4.50.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a tender rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a tender rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday. NBF downgraded Golden Star Resources to a tender rating and set a C$4.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Golden Star Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

TSE:GSC opened at C$4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$530.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.58 and a 12-month high of C$5.69.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

