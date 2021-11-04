Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 321,859 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,859 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $31,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

SRC stock opened at $49.04 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

