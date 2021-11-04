Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $33.47 Million Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 590,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $33,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 30.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 55,997 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 80.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of STC stock opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $73.91.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.