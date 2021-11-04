Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $33.82 Million Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 567,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.86% of Knowles worth $33,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 32.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 122,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 8.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,944,000 after purchasing an additional 108,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:KN opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $770,261.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,211 shares of company stock worth $5,723,219. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

