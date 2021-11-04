Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,051 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of STORE Capital worth $34,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

STOR opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.98.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

