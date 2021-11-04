Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 629,395 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,187,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 629,395 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Wipro worth $32,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,291 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,939 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,551,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 12,932.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 452,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 448,772 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

