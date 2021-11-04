Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 193,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 52,117 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total transaction of $9,424,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 249,795 shares of company stock valued at $45,809,974 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $184.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.81. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

