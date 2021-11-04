Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDP shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $280.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Goodrich Petroleum will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goodrich Petroleum news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

