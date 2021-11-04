Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Desiree Coleman Sells 15,851 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total transaction of $2,243,709.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $96,961.12.

GSHD opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.47. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.