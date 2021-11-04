GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.GoPro also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.380 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th.

GoPro stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.88. 3,676,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.08. GoPro has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.01 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $2,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,015 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,243.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $644,591.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,050.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,390 shares of company stock worth $6,499,525. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GoPro stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of GoPro worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

