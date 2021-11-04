Govi Price Hits $2.38 on Exchanges (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Govi coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00003869 BTC on exchanges. Govi has a market cap of $22.71 million and approximately $893,749.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Govi has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Govi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00086680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00074678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00101209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,498.99 or 0.07299230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,763.04 or 1.00205397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00022710 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,520,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Govi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.