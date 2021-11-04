Graft Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Graft has a market cap of $158,316.20 and approximately $21,383.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.93 or 0.00423311 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

