Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given a C$98.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) received a C$98.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.78.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN traded up C$0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$101.12. 51,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of C$6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$92.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$85.83. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$71.66 and a 1-year high of C$101.83.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

