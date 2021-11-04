Graviton Reaches Market Cap of $7.62 Million (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. Graviton has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $104,913.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can now be bought for $2.10 or 0.00003399 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00085389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00074407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00100903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,781.40 or 1.00060859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,484.54 or 0.07263147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022594 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

